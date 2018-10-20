New York Giants Offensive Line Shakeup; Saturday’s Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFENSIVE LINE SHAKEUP…

According to multiple media reports, John Greco will be moved from center to right guard to replace Patrick Omameh in the starting line-up. Spencer Pulley will now start at center.

The Giants claimed Pulley off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers in September 2018. The 25-year old, 6’4, 308-pound Pulley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Chargers after the 2016 NFL Draft. Spencer started all 16 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2017 at center.

Offensive line coach Hal Hunter telegraphed these moves earlier in the day. “(Pulley has) doing a great job,” said Hunter. “He’s really smart. The first thing I did when we got him I called Phillip Rivers to ask about him and Phillip gave me great insight into the guy and so based on that it helped me coach the guy a little bit. He’s tough and he’s athletic. I think he’s got a good grasp of the offense and I think he is pushing toward perhaps maybe being one of the first five. We’ll see what happens as the season goes on.

“Greco’s done a great job filling in. He did the same thing for me in Cleveland. He was a guard that actually was forced into playing center when our center got hurt in Cleveland. That’s kind of what’s happened here. He’s a guard that’s been forced into center play and he’s been really solid at the center position these last couple of weeks.”

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Right guard Patrick Omameh (knee) and wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion) did not practice on Saturday. Omameh was added to the injury list on Saturday and he is officially listed as “questionable” for the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Davis has already been ruled out of the game.

“Yeah, (Omameh) kind of got his leg tangled up yesterday in practice so we’ll just see how it responds here overnight,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We’ll just have to see.”

Wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) practiced on a limited basis and is “questionable” for the game.

Tight end Evan Engram (knee), tight end Rhett Ellison (foot), left tackle Nate Solder (neck), and linebacker Olivier Vernon (ribs) fully practiced. All four are expected to play.

DICK MODZELEWSKI PASSES AWAY…

Dick Modzelewski, who played eight years with the New York Giants at defensive tackle from 1956-1963, died on Friday at the age of 87. Modzelewski also served as defensive coordinator of the Giants in 1978. As a player Modzelewski played in six NFL Championship games with the Giants.

There is no media availability to the Giants on Sunday. The team will play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night in Georgia.