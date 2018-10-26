Alec Ogletree Ruled Out of Redskins Game; Coach Media Sessions

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT – ALEC OGLETREE RULED OUT…

Not practicing on Friday due to injury were linebacker Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and wide receiver Jawill Davis (concussion). Both players have been ruled out of the game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Guard Patrick Omameh (knee) and wide receiver Russell Shepard (neck) fully practiced. Both are unofficially “probable” for the game on Sunday.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Washington Redskins at home on Sunday.