Giants Re-Sign Scott Simonson; Bengals Interview Lou Anarumo

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN SCOTT SIMONSON…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed tight end Scott Simonson, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13. NJ.com is reporting that the contract is a 1-year deal.

Simonson had his best season in 2018 after being signed by the Giants in June 2018. Simonson played in all 16 games with four starts, finishing with nine catches for 86 yards and one touchdown. The 6’5”, 255-pound Simonson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2014 NFL Draft. The Raiders waived him in June 2015 and he was then signed by the Carolina Panthers. He spent all of 2017 on Injured Reserve with a back injury. Simonson has played in 34 regular-season games with five starts. He had one catch in his NFL career before 2018.

BENGALS INTERVIEW LOU ANARUMO FOR DC POSITION…

NFL.com is reporting that New York Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo will interview with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Anarumo is supposedly the front runner for the position. Anarumo joined the Giants staff last year after serving as the defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2017.