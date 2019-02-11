New York Giants Hire Two New Defensive Coaches

GIANTS HIRE MIKE DAWSON AND HENRY BAKER…

The New York Giants have officially hired Mike Dawson as outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker as assistant defensive backs coach.

“We are thrilled to add Mike and Henry to our coaching staff,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “They are both outstanding teachers, communicators and motivators. They are also great people, and we look forward to both of them contributing to our success.”

Dawson replaces Rob Leonard, who had served as assistant linebackers coach and was hired away by the Miami Dolphins in January. Bill McGovern, who worked with Dawson when both were coaches for the Philadelphia Eagles and Boston College Eagles, remains the team’s linebackers coach.

Dawson served as defensive line coach for Central Florida (2016-2017) and Nebraska (2018) in recent years. He was the assistant defensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014-2015.

Baker replaces Deshea Townsend, who was hired away by the Chicago Bears last month. Baker will serve under Defensive Backs Coach Lou Anarumo.

In recent years, Baker has served as cornerbacks coach at Delaware (2011-2016), Rutgers (2017), and North Carolina (2018). He had re-joined the Rutgers staff this offseason before opting for the Giants. Baker participated in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Detroit Lions during the 2015 preseason camp and in 2016 with the New York Giants.

Outside Linebackers Coach Mike Dawson



2019-Present: Outside Linebackers Coach, New York Giants

2018: Defensive Line Coach, University of Nebraska

2016-2017: Defensive Line Coach, University of Central Florida

2014-2015: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Philadelphia Eagles

2013: Defensive Quality Control Coach, Philadelphia Eagles

2009-2011: Special Teams Coach, Boston College

2006-2008: Linebackers Coach, University of Akron

2004-2005: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, University of New Hampshire

2002-2003: Linebackers Coach, University of New Hampshire

2001: Offensive Line Coach, University of New Hampshire

2000: Linebackers Coach, University of New Hampshire

1999: Graduate Assistant, University of Pittsburgh

1998: Defensive Assistant, University of Maine

1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Massachusetts-Lowell

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Defensive End and Linebacker, University of Massachusetts-Amherst (1995-1997)

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Henry Baker



2019-Present: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Giants

2019: Cornerbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Rutgers University

2018: Cornerbacks Coach, University of North Carolina

2017: Cornerbacks Coach, Rutgers University

2013-2016: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Delaware

2012: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach, University of Delaware

2011: Cornerbacks Coach, University of Delaware

2010: Defensive Backs Coach, East Stroudsburg University

2008-2009: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant, University of Maryland

2007: Assistant Coach, South Miami High School (Florida)

2005-2006: Assistant Coach, Eastside High School (New Jersey)

2003: Assistant Coach, Eastside High School (New Jersey)

2001: Recruiting Intern, University of Maryland

Pro Experience: Defensive Back for Kansas City Chiefs (2003)

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, University of Maryland (1994-1997)

