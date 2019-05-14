Giants Sign Two, Including Mike Remmers, and Cut Two

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFICIALLY SIGN MIKE REMMERS…

The New York Giants have officially signed free agent right tackle Mike Remmers, who was cut by the Minnesota Vikings in March.

The 30-year old, 6’5”, 310-pound Remmers was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Broncos (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012–2013), San Diego Chargers (2013), Vikings (2013), St. Louis Rams (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014–2016), and Vikings again (2017–2018). Remmers has started 59 regular-season games in the last four seasons, missing five games in 2017 with a concussion and lower back issues. While Remmers has experience at both tackle and guard, he played much better at right tackle in 2017 than he did at right guard in 2018. Remmers had back surgery in the offseason.

GIANTS SIGN FREEDOM AKINMOLADUN…

The New York Giants have signed undrafted rookie free agent defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun from the University of Nebraska. The 6’3”, 284-pound Akinmoladun participated in the team’s rookie mini-camp as a tryout player earlier this month.

GIANTS CUT JACOB THIENEMAN AND JOEY SLYE…

The New York Giants have waived/injured safety Jacob Thieneman and waived place kicker Joey Slye. The Giants signed Thieneman as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He injured his knee during the Giants’ rookie mini-camp earlier this month. The Giants signed Slye after he impressed at the 2019 rookie mini-camp. Slye graduated from college and did not play pro football in 2018.