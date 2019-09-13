Sterling Shepard Out Against Buffalo Bills, Cody Latimer Questionable

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN – ONLY 3 WEEKS LEFT!: Entering our 25th year, the annual BBI contribution campaign has only three weeks left. This site is dependent on the support of its readers. Please consider helping to support BBI this year. For details, click here!

SEPTEMBER 13, 2019 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), and tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) did not practice on Friday. All three have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

“(Shepard) just couldn’t quite make it back,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “He’s getting better. He just kind of ran out of time this week.”

Wide receiver Cody Latimer (calf) was limited in practice and is officially “questionable” for the game..

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (shoulder), and linebacker Markus Golden (hip) fully practiced. All three are expected to play on Sunday.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.