Mike Remmers and Antonio Hamilton Sign with Kansas City Chiefs

MIKE REMMERS SIGNS WITH THE CHIEFS…

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Mike Remmers (New York Giants) to a 1-year contract.

The Giants signed Remmers as a free agent in May 2019. He started 14 games at right tackle for the Giants, missing two games to injury (back and concussion). While it would not be fair to say he played well, he did help to settle down a right tackle position that has been a sore spot for the team in recent years.

The 6’5”, 310-pound Remmers was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Broncos (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012–2013), San Diego Chargers (2013), Vikings (2013), St. Louis Rams (2014), Carolina Panthers (2014–2016), and Vikings again (2017–2018). The Vikings waived him in March 2018 due to ongoing back issues. Remmers has experience at both tackle and guard.

ANTONIO HAMILTON SIGNS WITH THE CHIEFS…

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Antonio Hamilton (New York Giants) to a 1-year contract.

Hamilton primarily served as a reserve corner (12 percent of defensive snaps) and core special teams player in 2019. He played in all 16 games with two starts, finishing the year with 17 tackles and 4 pass defenses.

The 6’0, 195-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 12 regular-season games with no starts for the Raiders. The Giants claimed Hamilton off of waivers from the Raiders in September 2018. He played in 13 games for the Giants in 2018 with no starts, accruing six tackles on special teams.

