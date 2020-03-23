NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN COREY COLEMAN…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman to a 1-year contract. The Giants placed Coleman on Injured Reserve in July 2019 with a torn ACL knee injury and he missed all of last season.

The 5’11”, 185-pound Coleman was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. An explosive athlete but an injury-plagued bust in Cleveland, Coleman has also had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in 2018.

The Giants signed Coleman to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in October 2018. He ended up playing in eight games with one start, finishing with five catches for 71 yards. Coleman’s primary contribution came on special teams as as kickoff returner (averaging 26 yards on 23 returns). In all, Coleman has played in 27 NFL games with 19 starts, accruing 61 catches for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

For a complete list of the Giants’ free agent activity, see the New York Giants 2020 Free Agency Scorecard section of the website.