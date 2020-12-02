Wednesday Giants Injury Report, Including Update on Daniel Jones

DECEMBER 2, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

“Really, we’re waiting to hear a lot of feedback from the trainers, to be honest with you,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “(Jones) came in today, deep in the playbook and ready to work. We’ll see some stuff with the trainers today. Today is going to be kind of a practice work hybrid structure. Some early practice, individual and group periods. Then we’re going to have kind of a team walk-thru on the back-end today after some conditioning. We’ll kind of see what he’s able to do, and that will really help us plan out more tomorrow and Friday going forward.”

“I’m not sure (if I could play today),” said Jones. “I think, luckily, there’s not a game today and to think of a hypothetical here, I’m sure we all use the week to prepare our bodies to play on Sundays. That’s part of the schedule and the way it works for all of us, so I’m not sure. My goal is to continue to improve throughout the week.”

WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot), WR Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), LB David Mayo (knee), and S Nate Ebner (knee) were limited in practice.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have re-signed safety Montre Hartage and place kicker/punter Ryan Santoso the Practice Squad. Both were waived from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:15-1:45PM). Head Coach Joe Judge, the team’s coordinators, and select players will also address the media.