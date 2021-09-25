Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram, Nate Enber Questionable for Falcons Game

SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

LB Cam Brown (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), NT Austin Johnson (illness), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), and S Nate Ebner (quad) were limited in practice.

Golladay, Engram, and Ebner are officially “questionable” for the game. The other players are unofficially “probable.”

“I had a great week, a really good recovery,” said Engram after practice. “Been doing really well with our trainers, they always do a good job. This week has been really fun back out there with the guys, so it’s going to come down to the rest of today, tomorrow and then it’s up to (Head Coach) Joe (Judge). I feel good about it.”

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.