11 Giants on Wednesday’s Injury Report; Roster Moves

SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), and OG Ben Bredeson (hand).

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), TE Kaden Smith (knee), CB Keion Crossen (elbow), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (quad), and LS Casey Kreiter (knee).

The Giants have also designated wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) for return from Injured Reserve. The Giants placed Ross on Injured Reserve in early September 2021. The Giants have three weeks to activate Ross or keep him on Injured Reserve.

GIANTS SIGN WES MARTIN, PLACE BLAKE MARTINEZ ON IR…

The New York Giants signed guard Wes Martin off of the Practice Squad of the Washington Football team on Monday. The 25-year old, 6’3”, 315-pound Martin was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington. Martin played in 25 regular season games during his first two seasons, with 10 starts (five at right guard and five at left guard). Washington waived him in late August 2021 and signed him to the Practice Squad the following day.

As expected, the Giants have also placed linebacker Blake Martinez, who tore the ACL in his left knee last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, on Injured Reserve. His season is over.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed OC/OG Sam Jones and LB Omari Cobb to the Practice Squad.

The 25-year old, 6’5”, 305-pound Jones was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has spent time with the Broncos (2018-2019), Arizona Cardinals (2019-2020), Indianapolis Colts (2020-2021), and Atlanta Falcons (2021). Overall, Jones has played in five regular-season games with no starts.

The 24-year old, 6’4”, 223-pound Cobb was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the Practice Squad of the Chiefs, but did play in one regular-season game in December. The Chiefs cut Cobb in late August 2021, signed him to the Practice Squad the next day, and then cut him from the Practice Squad in mid-September.

The Giants terminated the Practice Squad contracts of WR Matt Cole, OT Foster Sarell, and DL Willie Henry.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

