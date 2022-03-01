Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Address Media at NFL Combine

JOE SCHOEN ADDRESSES THE MEDIA…

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen addressed the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana (video).

BRIAN DABOLL ADDRESSES THE MEDIA…

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana (video).

GIANTS RE-SIGN TIGHT END…

The Giants have re-signed tight end Chris Myarick, who spent time both on the team’s Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2022. Myarick was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and the 53-man roster in November. He ended up laying in eight games with three starts, catching three passes for 17 yards and one touchdown. The Giants waived him in early January 2022. The 6’5”, 261-pound Myarick was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent all of 2019 and most of 2020 on the Practice Squad of the Dolphins, though he did play in three games in 2020.