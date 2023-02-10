Brian Daboll Named AP 2022 NFL Coach of the Year

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll has been named the Associated Press (AP) “2022 NFL Coach of the Year.” Daboll received his award at the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday evening. He was also named the “2022 NFL Coach of the Year” by the Pro Football Writers Association of America (PFWA) in late January. Under his guidance, the rebuilding Giants earned a surprising 9-7-1 regular-season record and won a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The other finalists for the AP award were head coaches Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Daboll is the fifth Giants’ coach win this award, joining Allie Sherman (1961 and 1962), Bill Parcells (1986), Dan Reeves (1993), and Jim Fassel (1997). Daboll is the first coach to win both AP “Coach of the Year” and “Assistant Coach of the Year”, the latter occurring after the 2020 season with the Buffalo Bills as their offensive coordinator.

“I think it’s just a lot of people trying to do the job the best they can, seeking out some wins,” Daboll said. “Obviously, the wins help. But it’s really a collective effort. I know I’m the head coach, but there’s a lot of people in our building, everybody in the building, that contributed to our success this year. And I’m very thankful for the people that I get to work with every day.

“There was a lot of good, and there was a lot of hardship. Again, I’m just thankful where my feet are right now and the opportunity that I have. We have a great organization with great ownership, general manager and support staff. Again, I’m just a piece. There’s a lot of great people in our building. You wish you could give awards out to a lot of people because a lot of those people in the building deserve it a hell of a lot more than me.”

Daboll is the fifth coach in Giants’ history to take a team to the playoffs in his first season, joining Sherman (1961), Reeves (1993), Fassel (1997), and Ben McAdoo (2016).