August 3, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 3, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventh summer training camp practice of the year on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Parris Campbell (tendinitis), WR Jeff Smith (knee), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL Leonard Williams (rest day), and OLB Jihad Ward (unknown) did not practice.

DL Ryder Anderson left practice early with a right arm injury.

PRACTICE NOTES…

The were not in full pads, but in helmets and shells.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Joshua Ezeudu , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Ben Bredeson , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Mark Glowinski was the second-team right guard.

was the second-team right guard. With Parris Campbell out, Cole Beasley was the starting slot receiver.

out, was the starting slot receiver. Micah McFadden worked at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke .

worked at inside linebacker next to . The starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Darnay Holmes , S Xavier McKinney , and S Jason Pinnock .

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . Dane Belton was the third safety in the first-team dime package.

was the third safety in the first-team dime package. RB Saquon Barkley made a 1-handed catch on a deep pass thrown behind him against ILB Bobby Okereke . Barkley caught another long pass in the same drill.

made a 1-handed catch on a deep pass thrown behind him against ILB . Barkley caught another long pass in the same drill. In 1-on-1 drills, WR Cole Beasley caused CB Darnay Holmes fall to the ground with a double move over the middle. Beasley also beat Holmes for a touchdown on a short pass in the red zone.

caused CB fall to the ground with a double move over the middle. Beasley also beat Holmes for a touchdown on a short pass in the red zone. Also in 1-on-1 drills, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton beat CB Amani Oruwariye deep for a score.

beat CB deep for a score. In 1-on-1 drills, CB Deonte Banks broke up a pass intended for WR Darius Slayton .

broke up a pass intended for WR . Corners Darnay Holmes , Zyon Gilbert , and Darren Evans also broke up passes.

, , and Darren Evans also broke up passes. also broke up a pass.

In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones hit WR Jalin Hyatt deep, beating both CB Darnay Holmes and S Xavier McKinney for a touchdown.

hit WR deep, beating both CB and S for a touchdown. In 11-on-11 drills, the outside corners were rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins with veteran corner Adoree’ Jackson in the slot. Then Darnay Holmes subbed for Jackson.

and with veteran corner in the slot. Then subbed for Jackson. QB Daniel Jones connected with WR Isaiah Hodgins on back-shoulder passes.

connected with WR on back-shoulder passes. In the 2-minute drill, QB Daniel Jones hit a 50+ yard bomb to WR Jalin Hyatt against CB Tre Hawkins . S Dane Belton blitzed on this play and may have had a “sack.”

hit a 50+ yard bomb to WR against CB . S blitzed on this play and may have had a “sack.” WR Jalin Hyatt adjusted well to a ball thrown behind him to make the catch over the middle of the field.

adjusted well to a ball thrown behind him to make the catch over the middle of the field. CB Tre Hawkins had good coverage on WR Sterling Shepard on a back-shoulder play during team drills.

had good coverage on WR on a back-shoulder play during team drills. ILB Micah McFadden hustled back to break up a QB Daniel Jones underthrown deep pass intended for TE Darren Waller .

hustled back to break up a QB underthrown deep pass intended for TE . In the final team period, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux forced an incompletion with his rush and batted a pass at the line of scrimmage.

forced an incompletion with his rush and batted a pass at the line of scrimmage. In 11-on-11 team drills, QB Daniel Jones finished 11-of-17 with one touchdown.

finished 11-of-17 with one touchdown. WR Collin Johnson was active catching the ball with a number of receptions.

was active catching the ball with a number of receptions. For the second practice in a row, there was a botched snap by OC John Michael Schmitz .

. QB Daniel Jones continued to work with receivers Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder on the field after practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

FORMER GIANTS ON THE MOVE…

Unrestricted free agent cornerback Fabian Moreau has signed with the Denver Broncos, while unrestricted free agent tight end Nick Vannett has signed with the Houston Texans. The Giants made no effort to re-sign either.

The Giants signed Moreau to the Practice Squad in early September 2022 and signed to the 53-man roster in late September, proving to be an extremely valuable pick-up as he became a reliable, year-long starter at corner. Moreau played in 14 regular-season games with 11 starts, missing one game due to an oblique injury. Moreau was credited with 66 tackles and 10 pass defenses. Moreau was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He has spent time with Washington (2017-2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021), and Houston Texans (2022).

The Giants signed Vannett to the Practice Squad in November 2022 after he was cut by the New Orleans Saints. He was then signed to the 53-man roster in December 2022. Vannett ended up playing in six regular-season games with three starts for the Giants, catching four passes for 42 yards. The 6’6”, 261-pound Vannett was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He has spent time with the Seahawks (2016-2019), Pittsburgh Steelers (2019), Denver Broncos (2020), and Saints (2021-2022).

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Friday morning (10:00AM-Noon). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.