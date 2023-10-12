Giants Injury Update and Coordinators Address the Media

Oct 122023
OCTOBER 12, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
The following seven players did not practice on Thursday:
- QB Daniel Jones (neck)
- RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
- OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder)
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)
- P Jamie Gillan (illness)
In addition, the following ten players were limited in practice:
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
- TE Darren Waller (groin)
- OG Marcus McKethan (knee)
- RT Evan Neal (ankle)
- OL Shane Lemieux (groin)
- DL D.J. Davidson (knee)
- ILB Micah McFadden (ankle)
- CB Deonte Banks (ankle)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle)
THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
- Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka (Video)
- Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale (Video)
- Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey (Video)
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The team practices again on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.