Everyone Practices; Giants Coordinators Address the Media

DECEMBER 28, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced in some capacity on Thursday.

TE Lawrence Cager (groin), OG Justin Pugh (elbow), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), DL A’Shawn Robinson (back), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee), CB Deonte Banks (shoulder), and P Jamie Gillan (groin/knee) practiced on a limited basis.

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (quad), TE Darren Waller (knee), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OG Ben Bredeson (quad), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.