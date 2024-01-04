Dexter Lawrence Voted to Pro Bowl; Coordinators Address Media

JANUARY 4, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

S Jason Pinnock (toe) and S Dane Belton (personal) did not practice on Thursday.

QB Tyrod Taylor (back), OC John Michael Schmitz (shin), ILB Carter Coughlin (shoulder), CB Deonte Banks (shoulder), and CB Darnay Holmes (foot) were limited in practice.

DEXTER LAWRENCE VOTED TO THE PRO BOWL…

New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has been voted to the Pro Bowl. It is the second season in a row that Lawrence has earned that honor. He is the franchise’s first defensive interior lineman to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls since Arnie Weinmeister went to four in a row from 1950-1953.

Lawrence was the only Giant to be voted to the Pro Bowl this season. Running back Saquon Barkley was named a second alternate and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was named a third alternate.

Lawrence has started 15 games this season, missing one game with a hamstring injury. He has been credited with 52 tackles, seven tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and two pass defenses.

GIANTS RE-SIGN QUARTERBACK…

The Giants re-signed QB Jacob Eason to the Practice Squad. The Giants first signed Eason to the Practice Squad in early November 2023, but cut him in early December. The 6’6”, 231-pound Eason was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2020-2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021-2022), Carolina Panthers (2022), San Francisco 49ers (2022), and Carolina Panthers (2023). Eason has only thrown 10 passes in two NFL regular-season games.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.