Odell Beckham and Keenan Robinson Still Not Practicing

NEW YORK GIANTS ADD LINEBACKER TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed linebacker Nordly “Cap” Capi to the team’s practice squad. The 6’3”, 249-pound Capi was originally signed as undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2015 NFL Draft. Capi has spent time with the Jaguars (2015), Baltimore Ravens (2015), Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals (2016-2017). While Capi has not played in an NFL regular-season game, he did stand out with the Cardinals during the 2017 preseason as a pass rusher (15 pressures and 1.5 sacks) and run defender.

INJURY UPDATE…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) did not practice on Monday.

“He stayed on the bike and worked with the training staff today,” said Head Coach Ben McAdoo. “He’s working with the training staff, getting treatment, we’ll see how he responds. He did some work today and we’ll see how he responds tomorrow morning… He is doing everything that they ask him in the training room and if he is ready to go on Sunday, we’ll play him. If he’s not, we won’t.”

“(Robinson) is still in the protocol,” said McAdoo.

Defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee) and cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) were limited in practice.

Wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle) and cornerback Michael Hunter (concussion) returned to practice.

There is no media availability to the team on Tuesday. The Giants practice on Wednesday at 11:40AM.