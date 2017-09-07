New York Giants Coordinators Address the Media; Thursday Injury Report

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

INJURY UPDATE…

Wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) and linebacker Keenan Robinson (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

Fullback Shane Smith (quad), wide receiver Tavarres King (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Bromley (knee), cornerback Eli Apple (ankle), and cornerback Michael Hunter (concussion) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Ben McAdoo and select position coaches and players will address the media on Friday. There is no media availability on Saturday. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday night.