New York Giants Sign Logan Ryan; Monday Training Camp Report

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN LOGAN RYAN…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent cornerback/safety Logan Ryan (Tennessee Titans). The deal is supposedly a 1-year, $7.5 million contract.

The 29-year old, 5’11”, 195-pound Ryan was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has spent time with the Patriots (2013-2016) and Titans (2017-2019), playing 109 regular-season games with 85 starts. In 2019 with the Titans, Ryan started all 16 regular-season games and accrued 105 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18 pass defenses, and four interceptions. A career cornerback, Ryan has indicated he would like to be moved to safety.

AUGUST 31, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Early part of the practice emphasized the running game.

QB Daniel Jones was sharp throughout practice. In 11-on-11 drills, Jones threw a long pass to WR Darius Slayton . Jones later connected with RB Saquon Barkley on a deep pass for a touchdown.

was sharp throughout practice. In 11-on-11 drills, Jones threw a long pass to WR . Jones later connected with RB on a deep pass for a touchdown. WR Corey Coleman has been difficult to cover for all of the defensive backs.

has been difficult to cover for all of the defensive backs. WR Alex Bachman caught a diving touchdown in 11-on-11 drills.

caught a diving touchdown in 11-on-11 drills. RB Dion Lewis continues to show good quickness as a runner and receiver.

continues to show good quickness as a runner and receiver. In 11-on-11 drills, WR Derrick Dillon made a twisting, finger-tip reception on a pass from QB Colt McCoy .

made a twisting, finger-tip reception on a pass from QB . CB Dravon Askew-Henry knocked away a short QB Colt McCoy pass intended for WR David Sills .

knocked away a short QB pass intended for WR . CB Corey Ballentine defended a QB Daniel Jones pass intended for WR Alex Bachman .

defended a QB pass intended for WR . CB James Bradberry showed great timing in breaking up a QB Daniel Jones pass intended for WR Sterling Shepard .

showed great timing in breaking up a QB pass intended for WR . Defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence batted down passes at the line of scrimmage.

and batted down passes at the line of scrimmage. LB Kyler Fackrell “sacked” the quarterback a couple of times during team drills.

“sacked” the quarterback a couple of times during team drills. TE Eric Tomlinson made a twisting touchdown reception on a pass from QB Colt McCoy against linebacker. T.J. Brunson .

made a twisting touchdown reception on a pass from QB against linebacker. . LB Devante Downs leveled RB Sandro Platzgummer .

leveled RB . LT Andrew Thomas clobbered LB Devante Downs on a run block for RB Saquon Barkley .

clobbered LB on a run block for RB . PK Graham Gano made 5-of-6 field goals, missing a 50+ yard effort.

made 5-of-6 field goals, missing a 50+ yard effort. The Giants provided a video overview of today’s practice on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

Safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture), linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee), safety Jaquarius Landrews (unknown), and tight end Rysen John (unknown) did not practice.

Wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring?), defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh (ankle?), and safety Montre Hartage (hamstring?) all left practice early.

