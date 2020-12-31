 

Thursday Giants Injury Update; Assistant Coaches Address the Media

Dec 312020
 
Dion Lewis, New York Giants (December 27, 2020)

Dion Lewis – © USA TODAY Sports

DECEMBER 31, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY UPDATE…
FB Eli Penny (illness) and WR Golden Tate (calf) did not practice on Thursday.

WR Sterling Shepard (ribs), TE Evan Engram (calf), and S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) were limited in practice.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) and CB Darnay Holmes (knee) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The New York Giants practice on Friday (11:40AM-1:00PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.

