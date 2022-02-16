BOB PAPA INTERVIEWS NEW YORK GIANTS COORDINATORS…

Bob Papa has interviewed the New York Giants’ coordinators. The video is available at Giants.com:

Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka (Video)

Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale (Video)

Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey (Video)

GIANTS SIGN WIDE RECEIVER…

The Giants have signed wide receiver Austin Proehl, who spent time on the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills in 2021. The 26-year old, 5’10”, 175-pound Proehl was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bills. He has spent time with the Bills (2018, 2021), Tennessee Titans (2018), Los Angeles Rams (2018-2019), Seattle Dragons (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021), and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). Proehl has not played in an NFL regular-season game.