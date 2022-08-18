Mike Kafka, Don Martindale, and Thomas McGaughey Address Media

AUGUST 18, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

TE Andre Miller (broken right forearm), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OL Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), OL Jamil Douglas (ankle), LB Jihad Ward (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (lower right leg), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Rodarius Williams (unknown), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Matt Breida (unknown), RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Kadarius Toney (knee/leg), OC Jon Feliciano (right arm), and LB Blake Martinez (returning from ACL) were limited to individual drills in practice.

OC/OG Ben Bredeson left practice early with an apparent right elbow injury.

AUGUST 18, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS PRACTICE REPORTS…

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice Friday morning (10:00AM-noon). Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, the offensive and defensive position coaches, and select players will also address the media.