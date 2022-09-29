Thursday New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday.

OLB Jihad Ward (knee) and CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) were limited in practice.

CB Justin Layne (concussion) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have re-signed running back Antonio Williams to the Practice Squad. The Giants had waived Williams from the 53-man roster earlier this week. To make room for Williams, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.