15 New York Giants on Injury Report; Coordinators Address Media

NOVEMBER 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RB Gary Brightwell (illness), WR Richie James (knee), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OC Jon Feliciano (neck), DL Leonard Williams (neck), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion), S Dane Belton (clavicle) were limited in practice.

OT Evan Neal (knee) and OT Tyre Phillips (neck) fully practiced.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Thursday and return to practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:00PM).