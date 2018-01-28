Report – Giants Retain Lunda Wells; Pat Shurmur Hits Airwaves

REPORT – GIANTS RETAIN LUNDA WELLS, WHO WILL NOW COACH TIGHT ENDS…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have retained Lunda Wells on the coaching staff. Wells had served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach since 2013. ESPN says other unidentified teams were also interested in Wells.

2018-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants

2013-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2012: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2010-2011: Assistant Special Teams Coach/Assistant to Head Coach, Louisiana State University

2008-2009: Offensive Line Assistant, Louisiana State University

2006-2007: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Scotlandville High School (Louisiana)

Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Arena League

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Guard, Southern University (2002-2005)

Born February 10, 1983

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:

The New York Post is reporting that Craig Johnson may be retained as running backs coach, a position he has held with the Giants since 2014.

