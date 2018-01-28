Report – Giants Retain Lunda Wells; Pat Shurmur Hits Airwaves

REPORT – GIANTS RETAIN LUNDA WELLS, WHO WILL NOW COACH TIGHT ENDS…
ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have retained Lunda Wells on the coaching staff. Wells had served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach since 2013. ESPN says other unidentified teams were also interested in Wells.
- 2018-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants
- 2013-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
- 2012: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
- 2010-2011: Assistant Special Teams Coach/Assistant to Head Coach, Louisiana State University
- 2008-2009: Offensive Line Assistant, Louisiana State University
- 2006-2007: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Scotlandville High School (Louisiana)
- Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Arena League
- Collegiate Experience: Offensive Guard, Southern University (2002-2005)
- Born February 10, 1983
Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:
- Offensive Coordinator: TBD
- Quarterbacks Coach: TBD
- Running Backs Coach: TBD
- Wide Receivers Coach: Tyke Tolbert
- Tight Ends Coach: Lunda Wells
- Offensive Line Coach: TBD
- Defensive Coordinator: James Bettcher
- Defensive Line Coach: Gary Emanuel
- Linebackers Coach: Bill McGovern
- Defensive Backs Coach: Lou Anarumo
- Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
- Assistant Special Teams Coach: Anthony Blevins
The New York Post is reporting that Craig Johnson may be retained as running backs coach, a position he has held with the Giants since 2014.
