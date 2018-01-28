 

Report – Giants Retain Lunda Wells; Pat Shurmur Hits Airwaves

Jan 282018
 
Pat Shurmur, New York Giants (January 26, 2018)

Pat Shurmur – © USA TODAY Sports

REPORT – GIANTS RETAIN LUNDA WELLS, WHO WILL NOW COACH TIGHT ENDS…
ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have retained Lunda Wells on the coaching staff. Wells had served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach since 2013. ESPN says other unidentified teams were also interested in Wells.

  • 2018-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants
  • 2013-2017: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants
  • 2012: Offensive Assistant, New York Giants
  • 2010-2011: Assistant Special Teams Coach/Assistant to Head Coach, Louisiana State University
  • 2008-2009: Offensive Line Assistant, Louisiana State University
  • 2006-2007: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Scotlandville High School (Louisiana)
  • Pro Experience: Offensive Lineman, Arena League
  • Collegiate Experience: Offensive Guard, Southern University (2002-2005)
  • Born February 10, 1983

Although not officially announced, the following assistant coaching positions now appear to be filled, while others remain to be determined:

The New York Post is reporting that Craig Johnson may be retained as running backs coach, a position he has held with the Giants since 2014.

PAT SHURMUR NEW YORK POST INTERVIEW…
Pat Shurmur knows exactly what he’s looking for in his Giants by Steve Serby of The New York Post

PAT SHURMUR HITS THE AIRWAVES…
The audio of New York Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur being interviewed on Friday on the following radio stations:

ARTICLES…

